Cmdr. Matthew Mulcahey, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) prospective executive officer, speaks with Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Garnell Burt, from Jacksonville, Florida, assigned to Ford’s air department during a Division in the Spotlight uniform inspection V-3 division, Sept. 23, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyrell Lovewine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.24.2022 10:01 Photo ID: 7433898 VIRIN: 220923-N-FP390-1136 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.17 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DITS [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.