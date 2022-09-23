Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Capt. Jeremy Shamblee, center right, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) executive officer, Command Master Chief Bryan Davis, left, Ford’s command master chief, and Sailors from the air department V-3 division gather in the hangar bay during a division in the spotlight uniform inspection, Sept. 23, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 10:00
    Photo ID: 7433884
    VIRIN: 220923-N-DN657-1026
    Resolution: 4642x3095
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Division in the Spotlight [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

