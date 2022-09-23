Capt. Jeremy Shamblee, center right, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) executive officer, Command Master Chief Bryan Davis, left, Ford’s command master chief, and Sailors from the air department V-3 division gather in the hangar bay during a division in the spotlight uniform inspection, Sept. 23, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

