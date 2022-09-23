Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    09.23.2022

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Cmdr. Matthew Mulcahey, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) prospective executive officer, speaks with Sailors assigned to Ford’s air department during a Division in the Spotlight uniform inspection for V-3 division, Sept. 23, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyrell Lovewine)

