    Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command [Image 15 of 15]

    Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Friends and family of Brig. Gen. Dann S. Carlson, outbound commander of the 154th Wing, line up to congratulate him after completing his final flight Sept. 7, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Throughout Carlson's three-year tenure as wing commander, beginning in August 2019, he has placed 'ohana as the organization's number one priority, emphasizing a need to take care of every member and their families as they set out to accomplish the 154th Wing's mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 22:25
    Photo ID: 7424648
    VIRIN: 220907-Z-GR156-0400
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    F-22 Raptor
    Change of Command
    154th Wing

