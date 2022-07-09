Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command [Image 11 of 15]

    Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Dann S. Carlson, outbound commander of the 154th Wing, vacates an F-22 Raptor Sept. 7, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Carlson was greeted with a reception of friends and family as he completed the final flight of his military career. The 154th Wing saw some of the Air National Guard's highest-level awards under his leadership, including the Outstanding Unit Award and the Gen. Spaatz Trophy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    F-22 Raptor
    Change of Command
    154th Wing

