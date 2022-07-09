Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command

Brig. Gen. Joseph R. Harris II, Hawaii Air National Guard commander, presents the guidon to Col. Phillip L. Mallory to symbolize the assumption of command of the 154th Wing, Sept. 7, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Before assuming command of the Air National Guard's largest wing, Mallory most recently served as the 154th Wing vice commander, the 154th Operations Group commander, and the 298th Air Defense Group commander. 154th Wing Airmen are charged with maintaining wartime-ready assets and can deploy disaster-relief capabilities during peacetime operations within the State of Hawaii, the U.S. mainland, and the international community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US