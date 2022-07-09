Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command [Image 13 of 15]

    Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Joseph R. Harris II, Hawaii Air National Guard commander, presents the guidon to Col. Phillip L. Mallory to symbolize the assumption of command of the 154th Wing, Sept. 7, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Before assuming command of the Air National Guard's largest wing, Mallory most recently served as the 154th Wing vice commander, the 154th Operations Group commander, and the 298th Air Defense Group commander. 154th Wing Airmen are charged with maintaining wartime-ready assets and can deploy disaster-relief capabilities during peacetime operations within the State of Hawaii, the U.S. mainland, and the international community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 22:25
    Photo ID: 7424646
    VIRIN: 220907-Z-GR156-0350
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    F-22 Raptor
    Change of Command
    154th Wing

