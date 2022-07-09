Col. Phillip L. Mallory salutes Brig. Gen. Joseph R. Harris II, Hawaii Air National Guard commander, upon assuming command of the 154th Wing. Mallory most recently served as the 154th Wing vice commander, the 154th Operations Group commander, and the 298th Air Defense Group commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 22:25
|Photo ID:
|7424647
|VIRIN:
|220907-Z-GR156-0354
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT