Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command

Sherilyn Carlson, spouse of the outbound 154th Wing commander, marshals in her husband's aircraft Sept. 7, 2022, as part of his final F-22 Raptor flight at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Brig. Gen. Dann S. Carlson served as wing commander for more than three years. The 154th Wing saw some of the Air National Guard's highest-level awards under his leadership, including the Outstanding Unit Award and the Gen. Spaatz Trophy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

