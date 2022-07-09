Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command [Image 4 of 15]

    Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    The inbound and outbound commanders of the 154th Wing fly F-22 Raptors in formation with a KC-135 Stratotanker Sept. 7, 2022, near Oahu, Hawaii. The routine training flight served as an in-flight change of command ceremony as Brig. Gen. Dann S. Carlson relinquished command of the Air National Guard's largest Wing to Col. Phillip L. Mallory. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    F-22 Raptor
    Change of Command
    154th Wing

