The inbound and outbound commanders of the 154th Wing fly F-22 Raptors in formation with a KC-135 Stratotanker Sept. 7, 2022, near Oahu, Hawaii. The routine training flight served as an in-flight change of command ceremony as Brig. Gen. Dann S. Carlson relinquished command of the Air National Guard's largest Wing to Col. Phillip L. Mallory. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 22:24 Photo ID: 7424637 VIRIN: 220907-Z-FU432-0021 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.83 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.