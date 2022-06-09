An F-22 Raptor, piloted by Col. Phillip L. Mallory, inbound commander of the 154th Wing, taxis down the flightline Sept. 7, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Mallory took part in an in-flight change of command ceremony during a routine training sortie. Before assuming command of the Air National Guard's largest wing, Mallory most recently served as the 154th Wing vice commander, the 154th Operations Group commander, and the 298th Air Defense Group commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 22:25 Photo ID: 7424634 VIRIN: 220906-Z-GR156-0035 Resolution: 5184x3888 Size: 3.38 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.