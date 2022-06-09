An F-22 Raptor, piloted by Brig. Gen. Dann S. Carlson, outbound commander of the 154th Wing, taxis down the flight line Sept. 7, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The routine training flight served as an in-flight change of command ceremony as Brig. Gen. Dann S. Carlson relinquished command of the Air National Guard's largest Wing to Col. Phillip L. Mallory. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 22:25 Photo ID: 7424635 VIRIN: 220906-Z-GR156-0039 Resolution: 5184x3888 Size: 3.7 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.