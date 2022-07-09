Symbolic F-22 flight marks 154th Wing change of command

Brig. Gen. Joseph R. Harris II, Hawaii Air National Guard commander, receives the guidon as Brig. Gen. Dann S. Carlson, outgoing 154th Wing commander, relinquishes command Sept. 7, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Throughout Carlson's three-year tenure as wing commander, beginning in August 2019, he has placed 'ohana as the organization's number one priority, emphasizing a need to take care of every member and their families as they set out to accomplish the 154th Wing's mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

