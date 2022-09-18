492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch

Arizona Army National Guardsman Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Taylor, a recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer and U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Sarah Painter with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion, take part in the Marche Internationale de Diekirch (MID) event in Buckeye, Arizona on September 18, 2022. The 492nd CAB conducted the MID event in order to build camaraderie and foster unit cohesion, and incentivizing completion with the MID award. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

