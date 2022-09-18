492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch

U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Laura Miller, Commander of the 492nd Civil Affairs Batallion, presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Paul Binsfeld, the Honorary Consul for the Grand Duchy of of Luxembourg (Scottsdale, Arizona) prior to the Marche Internationale de Diekirch (MID) event in Buckeye, Arizona on September 18, 2022. Mr. Binsfeld attended the event where Army Reserve Soldiers of the 492nd CAB received the MID award for completing a 12.4 mile march. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. David Gordon)

