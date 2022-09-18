U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conduct their Rising Phoenix Battalion event in Buckeye, Arizona on September 18, 2022. After the Rising Phoenix foot march, Soldiers were given the option to participate in an additional 10-km road march in order to earn the Marche Internationale de Diekirch (MID) award. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. David Gordon)
This work, 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch [Image 11 of 11], by SPC David Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
