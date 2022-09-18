U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion participate in the Rising Phoenix Battalion march and Marche Internationale de Diekirch (MID) event in Buckeye, Arizona on September 18, 2022. The Soldiers will complete a mandatory 10-km road march at a pace achievable by all members, with sufficient stops to rest and conduct leader discussions in order to emphasize unit culture and build relationships across the formation. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. David Gordon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 21:11 Photo ID: 7424576 VIRIN: 220918-A-NT198-005 Resolution: 2999x1999 Size: 5.59 MB Location: BUCKEYE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch [Image 11 of 11], by SPC David Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.