U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion walk through a cloud of dust during the Rising Phoenix Battalion March in Buckeye, Arizona on September 18, 2022. In addition to the annual battalion road march, Soldiers will have the opportunity to earn the Medaille de Marche Internationale de Diekirch (MID), a permanent and wearable foreign award from the Armed Forces of Luxembourg. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. David Gordon)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 21:11
|Photo ID:
|7424573
|VIRIN:
|220918-A-NT198-002
|Resolution:
|3001x2001
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|BUCKEYE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch [Image 11 of 11], by SPC David Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT