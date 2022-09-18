Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch [Image 2 of 11]

    492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch

    BUCKEYE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Photo by Spc. David Gordon 

    301st Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion walk through a cloud of dust during the Rising Phoenix Battalion March in Buckeye, Arizona on September 18, 2022. In addition to the annual battalion road march, Soldiers will have the opportunity to earn the Medaille de Marche Internationale de Diekirch (MID), a permanent and wearable foreign award from the Armed Forces of Luxembourg. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. David Gordon)

