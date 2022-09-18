U.S. Army Reserve Capt. David Davis, a chaplain with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion, gives an invocation prior to the prior to the Marche Internationale de Diekirch (MID) event in Buckeye, Arizona on September 18, 2022. The 492nd CAB conducted the MID event in order to build camaraderie and foster unit cohesion, and incentivizing completion with the MID award. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch, by SSG Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.