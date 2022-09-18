492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Devon Zwiener and Maj. Fernando Garcia of the 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion approach the 12.4 mile finish line of the Marche Internationale de Diekirch (MID) event, September 18, 2022. The MID award demonstrates and strengthens bonds between allies from the Armed Forces of Luxembourg. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. David Gordon)

