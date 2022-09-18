Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch [Image 9 of 11]

    492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch

    BUCKEYE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Photo by Spc. David Gordon 

    301st Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Devon Zwiener and Maj. Fernando Garcia of the 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion approach the 12.4 mile finish line of the Marche Internationale de Diekirch (MID) event, September 18, 2022. The MID award demonstrates and strengthens bonds between allies from the Armed Forces of Luxembourg. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. David Gordon)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 21:11
    Photo ID: 7424580
    VIRIN: 220918-A-NT198-006
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: BUCKEYE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch [Image 11 of 11], by SPC David Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    march
    Luxembourg
    Army Reserve
    Arizona
    MID
    492nd CAB

