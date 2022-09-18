Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch [Image 6 of 11]

    492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch

    BUCKEYE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    301st Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Chaise Bonnell from Alpha Company, 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion approaches the finish line of the march during the Medaille de Marche Internationale de Diekirch (MID) event in Buckeye, Arizona on September 18, 2022. The 492nd CAB conducted the MID event in order to build camaraderie and foster unit cohesion, and incentivizing completion with the MID award. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 21:11
    Photo ID: 7424577
    VIRIN: 220919-A-JG268-005
    Resolution: 5701x3801
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: BUCKEYE, AZ, US 
    This work, 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch

    march
    Luxembourg
    Army Reserve
    Arizona
    MID
    492nd CAB

