492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion approach the completion of phase one of the Marche Internationale de Diekirch (MID) event in Buckeye, Arizona on September 18, 2022. The two-phase operation consists of a mandatory battalion-wide 10 kilometer foot march in order to boost unit cohesion. Soldiers were given the opportunity to complete an additional 10 kilometer march in order to obtain the MID Award. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. David Gordon)

