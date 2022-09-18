U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion approach the completion of phase one of the Marche Internationale de Diekirch (MID) event in Buckeye, Arizona on September 18, 2022. The two-phase operation consists of a mandatory battalion-wide 10 kilometer foot march in order to boost unit cohesion. Soldiers were given the opportunity to complete an additional 10 kilometer march in order to obtain the MID Award. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. David Gordon)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 21:11
|Photo ID:
|7424575
|VIRIN:
|220918-A-NT198-004
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|BUCKEYE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch [Image 11 of 11], by SPC David Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
492nd Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Rising Phoenix Battalion March, Marche Internationale de Diekirch
