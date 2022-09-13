ADR 22-4 Day 2: U.S./Poland Personnel Drops

Polish land forces board a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, prior to a static line airdrop as part of the Aviation Detachment Rotation 22-4 (ADR 22-4) training, at Kraków International Airport, Poland, Sept. 13, 2022. Participation in training events like ADR 22-4 enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partner militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spading)

