Polish land forces board a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, prior to a static line airdrop as part of the Aviation Detachment Rotation 22-4 (ADR 22-4) training, at Kraków International Airport, Poland, Sept. 13, 2022. Participation in training events like ADR 22-4 enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partner militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spading)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 07:01
|Photo ID:
|7420103
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-PS661-1542
|Resolution:
|4730x3194
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ADR 22-4 Day 2: U.S./Poland Personnel Drops [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
