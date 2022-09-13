U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jazmyn Cooper, far left, and Airman 1st Class George Alonzo, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmasters from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, prepare a C-130J Super Hercules for static line jumps during Aviation Detachment Rotation 22-4 training at the 33rd Air Base, Powidz, Poland, Sept. 13, 2022. Loadmasters are responsible for the safety and proper upload of any cargo on board the aircraft, from personnel to vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spading)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 07:01 Photo ID: 7420102 VIRIN: 220913-F-PS661-1025 Resolution: 4782x3120 Size: 1.27 MB Location: PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ADR 22-4 Day 2: U.S./Poland Personnel Drops [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.