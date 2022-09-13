Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADR 22-4 Day 2: U.S./Poland Personnel Drops [Image 3 of 9]

    ADR 22-4 Day 2: U.S./Poland Personnel Drops

    POLAND

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class George Alonzo, 37th Airlift Squadron, , loadmaster assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, communicates drop zone conditions to jump masters during a bilateral air drop with Polish military paratroopers over the Bledowska drop zone, Poland, as part of Aviation Detachment Rotation 22-4 exercise, Sept. 13, 2022. The loadmasters and jumpmasters were able to train with the Polish military, enhancing interoperability when conducting airlift operations in the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spading)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADR 22-4 Day 2: U.S./Poland Personnel Drops [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bilateral Training
    Poland
    Ramstein Air Base
    US Air Force
    ADR 22-4
    AvDet 22-4

