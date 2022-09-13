ADR 22-4 Day 2: U.S./Poland Personnel Drops

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class George Alonzo, 37th Airlift Squadron, , loadmaster assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, communicates drop zone conditions to jump masters during a bilateral air drop with Polish military paratroopers over the Bledowska drop zone, Poland, as part of Aviation Detachment Rotation 22-4 exercise, Sept. 13, 2022. The loadmasters and jumpmasters were able to train with the Polish military, enhancing interoperability when conducting airlift operations in the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spading)

