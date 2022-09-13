Polish land forces perform a static line airdrop from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as part of Aviation Detachment Rotation 22-4 training, above the Bledowska drop zone, Poland, Sept. 13, 2022. Continual exercises and interactions like ADR 22-4 allows the U.S. and partner nations to work together to address security threats and enable all participants to contribute to international coalitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spading)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 07:00
|Photo ID:
|7420089
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-PS661-1834
|Resolution:
|5711x3628
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ADR 22-4 Day 2: U.S./Poland Personnel Drops [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
