Polish land forces perform a static line airdrop from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as part of Aviation Detachment Rotation 22-4 training, above the Bledowska drop zone, Poland, Sept. 13, 2022. Continual exercises and interactions like ADR 22-4 allows the U.S. and partner nations to work together to address security threats and enable all participants to contribute to international coalitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spading)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 07:00 Photo ID: 7420089 VIRIN: 220913-F-PS661-1834 Resolution: 5711x3628 Size: 1.06 MB Location: PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ADR 22-4 Day 2: U.S./Poland Personnel Drops [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.