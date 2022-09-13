ADR 22-4 Day 2: U.S./Poland Personnel Drops

U.S. and Polish military members prepare for a static line airdrop, over the Bledowska drop zone, Poland, during Aviation Detachment Rotation 22-4 (ADR 22-4), Sept. 13, 2022. Continual exercises and interactions like ADR 22-4 allows the U.S. to work with partner nations to address security threats and enable all participants to contribute to international coalitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spading)

