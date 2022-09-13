ADR 22-4 Day 2: U.S./Poland Personnel Drops

U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class George Alonzo, 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, loadmaster, communicates drop zone conditions to jumpmasters during a bilateral air drop with Polish military paratroopers over the Bledowska drop zone, Poland, as part of Aviation Detachment Rotation 22-4 exercise, Sept. 13, 2022. Loadmasters and jumpmasters trained with the Polish military, enhancing interoperability when conducting airlift operations in the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spading)

