U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class George Alonzo, 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, loadmaster, communicates drop zone conditions to jumpmasters during a bilateral air drop with Polish military paratroopers over the Bledowska drop zone, Poland, as part of Aviation Detachment Rotation 22-4 exercise, Sept. 13, 2022. Loadmasters and jumpmasters trained with the Polish military, enhancing interoperability when conducting airlift operations in the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spading)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 07:00
|Photo ID:
|7420097
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-PS661-1668
|Resolution:
|5519x3634
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ADR 22-4 Day 2: U.S./Poland Personnel Drops [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
