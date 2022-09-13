ADR 22-4 Day 2: U.S./Poland Personnel Drops

U.S. Air Force and Polish land force members wait to perform a static line airdrop from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as part of Aviation Detachment Rotation 22-4 (ADR 22-4) training, above the Bledowska drop zone, Poland, Sept. 13, 2022. Participation in training events like ADR 22-4 enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partner militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spading)
Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 07:01
Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
