    ADR 22-4 Day 2: U.S./Poland Personnel Drops [Image 9 of 9]

    ADR 22-4 Day 2: U.S./Poland Personnel Drops

    POLAND

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Polish land forces wait to perform a static line jump from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as part of Aviation Detachment Rotation 22-4 training, above the Bledowska drop zone, Poland, Sept. 13, 2022. Continual exercises and interactions like ADR 22-4 allows the U.S. to work with partner nations to address security threats and enable all participants to contribute to international coalitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spading)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 07:01
    Photo ID: 7420104
    VIRIN: 220913-F-PS661-1591
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADR 22-4 Day 2: U.S./Poland Personnel Drops [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bilateral Training
    Poland
    Ramstein Air Base
    US Air Force
    ADR 22-4
    AvDet 22-4

