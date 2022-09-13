Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADR 22-4 Day 2: U.S./Poland Personnel Drops [Image 2 of 9]

    ADR 22-4 Day 2: U.S./Poland Personnel Drops

    POLAND

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Polish land forces perform a static line airdrop from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as part of Aviation Detachment Rotation 22-4 (ADR 22-4) training, above the Bledowska drop zone, Poland, Sept. 13, 2022. Participation in training events like ADR 22-4 enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partner militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spading)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 07:00
    Photo ID: 7420090
    VIRIN: 220913-F-PS661-1705
    Resolution: 5356x3689
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADR 22-4 Day 2: U.S./Poland Personnel Drops [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bilateral Training
    Poland
    Ramstein Air Base
    US Air Force
    ADR 22-4
    AvDet 22-4

