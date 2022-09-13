31st RQS sharpens search and rescue capabilities

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron prepare to enter the water and swim to an extraction point during a search and rescue exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 13, 2022. The training was conducted to enhance alternate insertion and extraction method capabilities, ensuring RQS personnel are ready to rapidly respond at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

