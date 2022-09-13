Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st RQS sharpens search and rescue capabilities [Image 4 of 11]

    31st RQS sharpens search and rescue capabilities

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron prepare to be extracted by an HH-60G Pave Hawk during a search and rescue training in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 13, 2022. PJ’s are trained, equipped and postured to conduct full spectrum personnel recovery operations in both peacetime and combat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

