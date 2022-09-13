31st RQS sharpens search and rescue capabilities

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron are aboard a combat rubber raiding craft during a search and rescue training exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 13, 2022. These training exercises are designed to posture RQS’s to respond quickly and effectively to a wide range of possible contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|09.13.2022
|09.15.2022 21:42
|7419561
|220913-F-PW483-1003
|8256x5504
|24.94 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|3
|1
