31st RQS sharpens search and rescue capabilities

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron are aboard a combat rubber raiding craft during a search and rescue training exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 13, 2022. These training exercises are designed to posture RQS’s to respond quickly and effectively to a wide range of possible contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

