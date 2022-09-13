A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron swims beside a combat rubber raiding craft during a search and rescue training in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 13, 2022. PJ’s are trained, equipped and postured to conduct full spectrum personnel recovery operations in both peacetime and combat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 21:42
|Photo ID:
|7419552
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-PW483-1005
|Resolution:
|5395x3853
|Size:
|11.3 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st RQS sharpens search and rescue capabilities [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
