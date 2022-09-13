A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron swims beside a combat rubber raiding craft during a search and rescue training in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 13, 2022. PJ’s are trained, equipped and postured to conduct full spectrum personnel recovery operations in both peacetime and combat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 21:42 Photo ID: 7419552 VIRIN: 220913-F-PW483-1005 Resolution: 5395x3853 Size: 11.3 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st RQS sharpens search and rescue capabilities [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.