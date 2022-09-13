A combat rubber raiding craft is towed alongside the safe boat after the completion of a search and rescue exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 13, 2022. The training was conducted to enhance alternate insertion and extraction method capabilities, ensuring RQS personnel are ready to rapidly respond at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 21:42 Photo ID: 7419564 VIRIN: 220913-F-PW483-1010 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 20.63 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st RQS sharpens search and rescue capabilities [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.