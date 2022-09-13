An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron lowers a combat rubber raiding craft into the Pacific Ocean, September 13, 2022. The CRRC, also known as a tethered duck in this scenario, is dropped into the water and inflated by pararescuemen once they exit the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 21:42
|Photo ID:
|7419551
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-PW483-1002
|Resolution:
|4471x2515
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st RQS sharpens search and rescue capabilities [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
