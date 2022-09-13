An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron lowers a combat rubber raiding craft into the Pacific Ocean, September 13, 2022. The CRRC, also known as a tethered duck in this scenario, is dropped into the water and inflated by pararescuemen once they exit the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 21:42 Photo ID: 7419551 VIRIN: 220913-F-PW483-1002 Resolution: 4471x2515 Size: 5.63 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st RQS sharpens search and rescue capabilities [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.