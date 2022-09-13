31st RQS sharpens search and rescue capabilities

An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron hovers overhead during a search and rescue training in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 13, 2022. For humanitarian operations, the Pave Hawk can perform a multitude of roles including civil search and rescue, medical evacuation and disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

