An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron hovers overhead during a search and rescue training in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 13, 2022. For humanitarian operations, the Pave Hawk can perform a multitude of roles including civil search and rescue, medical evacuation and disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 21:42
|Photo ID:
|7419559
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-PW483-1007
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.67 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, 31st RQS sharpens search and rescue capabilities [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
