An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron flies overhead during a search and rescue training exercise in the Pacific Ocean, September 13, 2022. Pararescumen assigned to the 31st RQS were on board to execute training on alternate insertion and extraction methods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 21:42
|Photo ID:
|7419554
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-PW483-1001
|Resolution:
|6703x4469
|Size:
|13.31 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st RQS sharpens search and rescue capabilities [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT