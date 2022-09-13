An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron flies overhead during a search and rescue training exercise in the Pacific Ocean, September 13, 2022. Pararescumen assigned to the 31st RQS were on board to execute training on alternate insertion and extraction methods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 21:42 Photo ID: 7419554 VIRIN: 220913-F-PW483-1001 Resolution: 6703x4469 Size: 13.31 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st RQS sharpens search and rescue capabilities [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.