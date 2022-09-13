U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron board an HH-60G Pave Hawk after completing a search and rescue training in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 13, 2022. After reaching the extraction point, PJ’s were lifted from the water via hoist back into the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 21:42 Photo ID: 7419562 VIRIN: 220913-F-PW483-1008 Resolution: 7388x4156 Size: 15.48 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st RQS sharpens search and rescue capabilities [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.