U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron board an HH-60G Pave Hawk after completing a search and rescue training in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 13, 2022. After reaching the extraction point, PJ’s were lifted from the water via hoist back into the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 21:42
|Photo ID:
|7419562
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-PW483-1008
|Resolution:
|7388x4156
|Size:
|15.48 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st RQS sharpens search and rescue capabilities [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
