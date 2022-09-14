USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts ordnance maintenance

220914-WU964-N-1069 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 14, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Mikel Hoffpauir, from Houston, performs maintenance on an missile rail launcher in the Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Department gun shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)

