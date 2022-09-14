Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Pacific [Image 7 of 15]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Jarmiolowski 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220914-N-LI114-1087 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 14, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman John Webster, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, prepares to retract the arresting gear after an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, lands on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 14. The Dambusters earned their nickname on May 1, 1951 when the squadron's Skyraiders destroyed the heavily defended and strategically positioned Hwacheon Dam in North Korea with aerial torpedoes by making precise low level runs. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 16:37
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: HARRISBURG, PA, US
