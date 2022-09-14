Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Pacific [Image 2 of 15]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Jarmiolowski 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220914-N-LI114-1005 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 14, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Noah Moon, from Toledo, Ohio, prepares an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tiger Tails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125, to launch from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 14. E-2D Hawkeyes perform tactical airborne, early warning missions to provide valuable information to Carrier Strike Group 5 as it plans and executes operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 16:36
    Photo ID: 7417172
    VIRIN: 220914-N-LI114-1005
    Resolution: 5521x3685
    Size: 928.48 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: TOLEDO, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Pacific [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operations
    CVN 76
    Flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    CONAC

