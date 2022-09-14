220914-N-LI114-1047 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 14, 2022) Sailors observe as an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 14. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 16:36
|Photo ID:
|7417173
|VIRIN:
|220914-N-LI114-1047
|Resolution:
|6547x3066
|Size:
|726.59 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Pacific [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
