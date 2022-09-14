Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts ordnance maintenance [Image 9 of 15]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts ordnance maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220914-WU964-N-1019 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 14, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Asia Roseclark, from Moss Point, Mississippi, picks up a wrench in the Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Department gun shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

