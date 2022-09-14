220914-WU964-N-1065 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 14, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Dalend Lao, from Sacramento, California, performs maintenance on a ordnance ejector rack in the Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Department gun shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 16:37
|Photo ID:
|7417186
|VIRIN:
|220914-N-WU964-1065
|Resolution:
|6749x4504
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts ordnance maintenance [Image 15 of 15], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
