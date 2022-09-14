USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts ordnance maintenance

220914-WU964-N-1046 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 14, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Pierre Regis, left, from New York, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Dalend Lao, from Sacramento, California, perform maintenance on a ordnance ejector rack in the Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Department gun shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)

