220914-N-LI114-1040 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 14, 2022) An EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 14. The primary role of EA-18G Growlers is to disrupt the ability to communicate between units in combat through the use of electronic warfare. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 16:36 Photo ID: 7417171 VIRIN: 220914-N-LI114-1040 Resolution: 7177x4790 Size: 846.77 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Pacific [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.