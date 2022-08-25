36th AS trains for cargo drops

Pilots and loadmasters from the 36th Airlift Squadron walk across the flightline after a successful C-130J Super Hercules cargo drop training flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. Consistent training is necessary to maintain readiness, as pilots and loadmasters continually perform on the job training with more experienced peers to make their flying duties as second nature as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 by SSgt Ryan Lackey