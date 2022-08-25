Senior Airman Milo Carter (right), and SrA Katlynn Shult (left), 36th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, strap down an air-drop practice cargo in the rear of a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. Mid-air cargo drops are a mainstay of C-130J capabilities, combining their high maneuverability at low altitudes with high accuracy cargo delivery enables them to quickly reach areas in need or that are difficult to supply by other means. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

Date Taken: 08.25.2022 This work, 36th AS trains for cargo drops, by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.