Capt. Spades Kimbal (right), 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, 1st Lt. Kevin Mende (left), 36th AS pilot, and Senior Airman Katlynn Shult (center), 36th AS loadmaster, view the runway as they descend for a touch-and-go landing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. Consistent training is necessary to maintain readiness, as pilots and loadmasters continually perform on the job training with more experienced peers to make their flying duties as second nature as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 01:05 Photo ID: 7406118 VIRIN: 220825-F-HU835-1023 Resolution: 5271x2965 Size: 3.25 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th AS trains for cargo drops [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.