    36th AS trains for cargo drops [Image 9 of 10]

    36th AS trains for cargo drops

    JAPAN

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Spades Kimbal (right), 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, 1st Lt. Kevin Mende (left), 36th AS pilot, and Senior Airman Katlynn Shult (center), 36th AS loadmaster, view the runway as they descend for a touch-and-go landing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2022. Consistent training is necessary to maintain readiness, as pilots and loadmasters continually perform on the job training with more experienced peers to make their flying duties as second nature as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 01:05
    Photo ID: 7406118
    VIRIN: 220825-F-HU835-1023
    Resolution: 5271x2965
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th AS trains for cargo drops [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota
    C-130J
    readiness
    Cargo
    36th AS

